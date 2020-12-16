Left Menu
China moon probe lands back on Earth -state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:51 IST
China moon probe lands back on Earth -state media
China's Chang'e-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.

The return capsule touched down in the Siziwang, or Dorbod, banner of Inner Mongolia, in the early hours of Thursday local time, Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration.

