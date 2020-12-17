Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Macedonia president blasts neighbour Bulgaria

EU-member Bulgaria has blocked accession talks with North Macedonia and wants its neighbour to formally acknowledge that its language has Bulgarian roots.Membership in any international organisation has no value if you are asked to give up your identity, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski told parliament in an annual address.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:45 IST
North Macedonia president blasts neighbour Bulgaria

North Macedonia's president on Wednesday said the country wouldn't compromise its identity and accommodate a demand from Bulgaria that has held up talks to join the European Union. EU-member Bulgaria has blocked accession talks with North Macedonia and wants its neighbour to formally acknowledge that its language has Bulgarian roots.

“Membership in any international organisation has no value if you are asked to give up your identity,” North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski told parliament in an annual address. The tiny Balkan nation joined NATO earlier this year after overcoming a protracted dispute with another neighbour, Greece — changing its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia to address concerns in Athens over potential territorial ambitions.

The EU recently warned Bulgaria that it risks undermining security in southeast Europe if it continues to block the membership talks.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Alerts from Fed Chair Powell press conference

FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS MONETARY POLICY WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER POWERFUL SUPPORT TO ECONOMY FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS IN RECENT MONTHS PACE OF IMPROVEMENT IN ECONOMY HAS MODERATED FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS PATH AHEAD REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN POWEL...

WRAPUP 5-Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial progress' in economic recovery

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes

Global stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as hopes over U.S. coronavirus relief and Brexit deals were offset by increasing concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the United S...

Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020