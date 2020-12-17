Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says to share lunar samples with other countries

China will share data and samples from the moon obtained by its Chang'e 5 probe on the basis of international conventions though "unfortunate" U.S. restrictions on cooperation might prevent it getting any, the deputy head of its space agency said. The probe landed in the northern region of Inner Mongolia in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the first lunar rocks and soil retrieved by any country since the 1970s and making China the third country ever to obtain lunar samples.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:48 IST
China says to share lunar samples with other countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China will share data and samples from the moon obtained by its Chang'e 5 probe on the basis of international conventions though "unfortunate" U.S. restrictions on cooperation might prevent it getting any, the deputy head of its space agency said.

The probe landed in the northern region of Inner Mongolia in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the first lunar rocks and soil retrieved by any country since the 1970s and making China the third country ever to obtain lunar samples. The material collected during the Chang'e-5 mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, will further scientists' understanding of the moon's origins.

The mission also tested China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions in the solar system. "In accordance with international cooperation conventions and multilateral and bilateral cooperation pacts, we will issue rules on managing the moon samples and data," said Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration.

"We will share with the relevant countries and scientists overseas, and some of them may be given as national gifts in accordance with international practices." When asked if China would share any samples with the United States, which limits its NASA space agency from directly cooperating with China, Wu said existing U.S. restrictions were "unfortunate".

"The Chinese government is willing to share lunar samples with like-minded institutions and scientists from various countries," Wu said. "To be able to cooperate or not depends on U.S. policy," Wu said.

China was willing to cooperate with U.S. agencies and scientists on the basis of equal benefit and win-win cooperation, he said. China has not disclosed the amount of samples that it had retrieved. The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.41 lb) of rocks and soil.

"We will announce this soon," Hu Hao, chief designer of the third phase of China's lunar exploration programme, told Reuters on the sidelines of the briefing. "We have not taken them out (of the probe) yet."

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid digital switch puts WPP on path to recovery

The worlds biggest advertising company WPP expects its net sales to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously forecast thanks to the rapid global corporate switch to e-commerce and digital services.The owner of the Ogilvy, ...

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 4.1 to Rs 1,092.1 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery i...

S. Africa reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections

Johannesburg South Africa, December 17 ANIXinhua South Africa on Wednesday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 883,687, the countrys health department reported.It was the fi...

Pacer Mohammad Amir confirms retirement to PCB

Pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday confirmed his retirement from international cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir had said that he does not think he can work with the current PCB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020