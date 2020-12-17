BLS International signs contract with Embassy of Brazil in China

Exclusive Mandate to operate the Visa Application Centers NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLS International, leader in visa, consular and technology services, today announced that it has commenced accepting appointments for visa applications for the Embassy of Brazil in China. The five-year exclusive contract from the Embassy mandates BLS to operate 15 centers across China. The company is expected to process 4,00,000 applications during the contract. Commenting on the win, Shikhar Aggarwal, Jt. Managing Director, BLS International, said, ''We are pleased to partner with the Embassy of Brazil to provide efficient visa application experience. BLS will work together with the Embassy to create a distinguished practice for all its valued applicants. This is a second contract bagged by BLS International from Brazilian Embassy, wherein the first was in Lebanon.'' This is in addition to the already robust portfolio of Consular and Citizen Services offered by BLS International and reflects company's focus on efficiency and continuous excellence in its operations.

About BLS International BLS International is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world to deliver efficient support using technology enabled secure processes. The company is recognized as 'Best under a Billion company' by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst Fortune India's Next 500 companies in 2018 and 2019. The company works with Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of centers globally for providing consular services, biometrics and citizen services. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001 verified for Environmental Management Systems and ILO-OSH 2001 certified for Occupational Safety and Health. Amongst others, the expertise includes - • Visa/ Passport/ Consular Outsourcing Services • Biometric Services • Citizen Services/ E-Governance Services • E-Visa/ Online Visa Management Services • Attestation and Apostille services for MEA and other Consulates BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 62 countries.

