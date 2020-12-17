Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dover expects some Brexit disruption, volumes soaring

He said volumes had been cranking for a couple weeks as companies rush to stockpile ahead of any disruption.

Reuters | Dover | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:29 IST
Dover expects some Brexit disruption, volumes soaring

Dover, Europe’s busiest trucking port, expects some disruption when Britain finally leaves the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 and is already seeing almost record volumes as companies rush to stockpile, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday. "We are expecting that there will be some disruption but the one thing that the Port of Dover has is a proven track record of being able to clear disruption very effectively and get back to normal operations," Doug Bannister told Reuters in Dover as a ferry loaded behind him and departed for Calais.

Bannister said the port was as best prepared as it could be but that there was uncertainty over how far traders are prepared for customs declarations from Jan. 1. He said volumes had been cranking for a couple weeks as companies rush to stockpile ahead of any disruption. Volumes reached 10,141 trucks in the latest 24 hour period - or over 100 miles of trucks - compared to a normal volume of around 7,500 to 8,500 a day.

Bannister said he was disappointed by the government's refusal to fund a project to adapt outbound border controls and said it could affect the port's preparedness for Brexit.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bio-diesel adulteration racket busted in Thane; 5 arrested

Police have busted a racket related to adulteration of bio-diesel and arrested five persons here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Crime Branch Kalyan unit raided a premises at Adavali in Do...

Palaniswami slams Big Boss host Kamal Haasan for entering politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday slammed Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan who also hosts reality show Big Boss for entering politics. Speaking at a public meeting in Trichy, Palaniswami raised quest...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall. The...

French COVID-19 cases rise as Macron tests positive

France recorded 18,254 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, health director Jerome Salomon said on Thursday, a tally not seen since Nov. 20 as infections showed an upward trend again.He spoke at a news conference hours after Emmanuel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020