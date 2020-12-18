Apple CEO: Facebook can continue to track users across apps, websites as before

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday said that Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before and the App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for users' permission first.

Cook's statement comes days after the social networking giant accused Apple of engaging in anti-competitive practices by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses.

"We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it's used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first," Cook tweeted.

To recall, Facebook on Wednesday said that Apple's new policy, enforced via iOS 14's AppTrackingTransparency, will benefit big businesses and have a harmful impact on many small businesses and publishers who are already struggling in a pandemic.

Apple's new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in iOS 14 requires developers to request user authorization to access app-related data for tracking the user or the device.

"Put simply, by dramatically limiting the effectiveness of personalized advertising, Apple's policy will make it much harder for small businesses to reach their target audience, which will limit their growth and their ability to compete with big companies," Facebook Vice President for Ads and Business Products Dan Levy wrote in the post.

"We believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses. We continue to explore ways to address this concern," the post further added.