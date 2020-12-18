Left Menu
India's First Privacy Enabled Social Networking App, 'Forpose' all Set to Launch in Over 100 Countries Next Year

And with a broad focus on privacy, the Forpose app is set to solve the challenges users face while using current social networks. Image Forpose is the first social media platform that has disabled in-app screenshots and offers users the choice to block messages from non-followers PWRPWR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:03 IST
Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir)ForposePvt. Ltd., a leading SaaS (Software as a Service) developer, based out of Hyderabad, India, announced the launch of an indigenous social networking app named Forpose. The beta version of Forpose went live in August, 2020, and now the full-scale launch is set to happen at the start of 2021, across 100+ countries. As a social networking platform, the app will not just connect people, but create new business opportunities for the fashion sector. And with a broad focus on privacy, the Forpose app is set to solve the challenges users face while using current social networks. In-line with other social networking platforms, the Forpose app consists of a news feed with image and video sharing, tagging, etc., along with Moments to share byte-sized content. The platform has in-built chatting capabilities, but privacy is the key benchmark where it outperforms other players. Screenshots, for example, are disabled across the entire platform. In simpler words, no one can screenshot a user’s images, pictures, moments, or chats. Commenting on the platform’s emphasis towards privacy, Founder & CEO, Salman Khan, stated, “There are both good and bad sides to the internet. Influencers, for example, are harassed, by some miscreants and spammers. On the Forpose App, users can choose whether or not they want to receive messages from non-followers. This enables a spam-less and far more secure social networking ecosystem for our users.” The beta version of the app went live on 15th August, 2020 for Android and iOS. The app was tested via over 200,000 users and received quite a positive feedback. As social networks are a key part of every marketing strategy, leveraging this networking platform might help many businesses gain brand awareness and build an additional revenue stream. Salman Khan, Founder & CEO, Forpose App, was just 23 years old when he started out with this idea. At the seed round alone, he faced over 500 rejections. But by sheer persistence and the zeal to excel, he not just managed operations, built business plans, and developed the app - but enabled the platform to grow to the heights it is today. Image: Forpose is the first social media platform that has disabled in-app screenshots and offers users the choice to block messages from non-followers PWRPWR

