Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara allows passengers to book tickets directly on Google

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated Book on Google feature, the airline said in a statement.We are sure that this new Book on Google feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers, Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said. PTI DSP HMB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:16 IST
Vistara allows passengers to book tickets directly on Google
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vistara said on Friday that the passengers could now directly search and book tickets on its flights using Google. The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature, the airline said in a statement.

''We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers,'' Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said. The airline said this new feature has been made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim protection to BJP leaders facing criminal cases in WB

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to five BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directed the state police not to taken an...

Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin

Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon pr...

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers.

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers....

Post-Brexit deal in 'serious situation', warns UK PM as talks go on

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a very likely outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union EU remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020