U.S adding China chipmaker SMIC to economic blacklist, Ross confirms

U.S adding China chipmaker SMIC to economic blacklist, Ross confirmsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:17 IST
The United States is adding dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday in a broadcast interview, confirming a move first reported by Reuters.
The department was also adding 11 affiliates of SMIC, Ross said in a Fox Business Network interview, to prevent their access to more advanced U.S. technology. It is seen as the latest in President Donald Trump's effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy.
