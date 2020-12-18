Left Menu
WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo. The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two. (https://bit.ly/2K9Tx6W)

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc's namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet.

Also Read: Yes Bank shares zoom 10 pc on ratings upgrade

