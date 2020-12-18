U.S. adding Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist -- official

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the U.S. government's economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country's top chipmaker, SMIC. The restrictions will take effect at 11:15 a.m. EST, when the list of companies being added is published, the official said. A representative for DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

