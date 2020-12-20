Left Menu
Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 03:03 IST
The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell. Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.

The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell.

That announcement covered at least 12 stores.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

