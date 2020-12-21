Salestrail Launches in India: An Activity Tracking App to Support Remote Sales Teams

Business Wire India Liid, a Nordic tech startup based in Finland, launched their new sales activity tracking app –– Salestrail –– is specially designed to help remote teams adapt, as we face the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this year, Liid noticed a massive 300% spike in searches for "Call Tracking Softwares", most noticeably in the Indian market.

"There was a clear demand for solutions that could help companies manage their sales teams remotely. We wanted to help them swiftly adapt to this ''new normal'', especially when there's a greater need for transparency, and as VoIP calls are currently not an option for pan-India businesses," says Maria Sundström, CEO and co-founder of Liid Oy. The new Salestrail App's features are therefore centred on three primary elements: ease of use, cost-effective and quick to implement. But what makes this solution stand out is the unique insights it provides.

An activity tracker for sales performance, not a CRM Wearables and health activity trackers have become common to enhance an individual's physical health and performance. Salestrail takes the same working-in-the-background approach from consumer activity trackers but applies it to the world of sales to help professionals. The app's dashboard helps sales leaders quickly check and follow the call performance of their team members as well as for the whole organisation.

"By tracking sales activities you can analyse everything from when is the best time to call your clients to how much time you should spend on your biggest customers," says Sundström. Some unique features that are on the product roadmap are speech-to-text notes, custom workflows (to fit each team's sales process) and reminders to follow-up at optimal time and day for all ongoing cases. These features will turn the mobile app into a virtual sales assistant.

"What's interesting is that for many of our clients, the Salestrail App has also become a fun tool for healthy competition. Unlike a personal activity tracker, that only tracks individual performance, Salestrail also lets team members collaborate, see their rankings compared to other teammates," adds Sundström. According to Sundström, sales teams using Liid's solutions have saved thousands of working hours for companies. "The app saves salespeople around 30-60 minutes every day as 100% of their sales activities get auto-logged without any mistake, while the managers can monitor their team in real-time even remotely," she says. All you need is the mobile app The product needs no technical implementation –– no phone configuration, no sim-card changes and no changes to the company's work process flow. All you need to do is download the Salestrail App and/or login to the online dashboard.

"The whole idea was to keep it hassle-free, light and affordable. SMEs typically don't have a lot of money to spend, nor do they want to deploy too many technical resources to implement another new software," Sundström. That said, the solutions fit even large companies who usually have customer relationship management (CRM) in use.

"Salestrail can easily integrate with an existing CRM to enrich the contact data and gives a much more detailed analysis and unique call insights than any ordinary CRM," adds Sundström. "Our tech aims to make meaningful call analytics hassle-free and affordable for all, no matter if you are a startup with a 10-people team or a multinational with a giant sales army," adds Sundström.

About Liid Founded in 2014, Liid, a Nordic company based in Finland, that has created a mobile application that automatically collects and logs all call activities to your CRM. Leveraging AI, they aim to revolutionise the call data analytics sphere for salespeople. There existing international clientele includes Kone (multinational), Vectra AI (the US), BuildingPoint (Canada) and some of the biggest EdTech companies in India with whom they tested this new solution before the official launch.