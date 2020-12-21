Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Left Menu
As per the latest leaks and rumors, the standard model .e. the Honor V40 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset while the Pro model will be equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. Further, the Honor V40 Pro+ model is rumored to adopt the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro+ and a special edition.

Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones ahead of the official launch. The leaked renders of the upcoming Huawei V40, courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), show that it will come with a pill-shaped dual punch-hole screen. The size of the punch-hole is said to be decreased by 20 percent as compared to the V30 series.

At the back, there is a big circular camera bump that looks like a watch dial. It houses three lenses and a laser autofocus sensor while the LED flash module is placed at the center of the four sensors.

Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

Last week, the Honor V40 was spotted on the 3C certification website, revealing that it will support 66W fast-charging. The device is also rumored to feature a 120Hz FHD+ display and a 50MP triple camera system.

