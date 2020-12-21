Left Menu
China c.bank will step up financial support for key sectors, weak links in the economy

China will step up financial support for key sectors and weak links in the economy, the People's Bank of China said on Monday. The central bank's comments came after China's annual Central Economic Work Conference last week said to maintain policy support for its economic growth.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China will step up financial support for key sectors and weak links in the economy, the People's Bank of China said on Monday. China will appropriately extend policies to help companies with difficulties, it said in a statement.

China will also guide financial institutions to increase credit for sectors in technology innovation, green development and manufacturing, it said. The central bank's comments came after China's annual Central Economic Work Conference last week said to maintain policy support for its economic growth.

