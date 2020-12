BRIEF-Musk Says During "Darkest Days" Of Model 3 Program, Reached Out To Tim Cook To Discuss Possibility Of Apple Acquiring Tesla

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS "DURING THE DARKEST DAYS OF THE MODEL 3 PROGRAM, I REACHED OUT TO TIM COOK TO DISCUSS THE POSSIBILITY OF APPLE ACQUIRING TESLA" - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS "HE (TIM COOK) REFUSED TO TAKE THE MEETING" - TWEET Source: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at U.N. summit on anniversary of Paris climate accords