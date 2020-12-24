Left Menu
China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over Chinas fast-growing tech industries. The market regulator said it was looking into Alibabas policy of choose one of two, which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 07:55 IST
Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China's fast-growing tech industries. The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba's policy of “choose one of two,” which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.

Chinese leaders said earlier an economic priority in the coming year will be to step up anti-monopoly enforcement. Regulators earlier forced the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba.

Alibaba Group is the world's biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

