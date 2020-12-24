Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

Except for the chipset, the Vivo V20 2021 specs are identical to the Vivo V20 which was launched back in October 2020. The latter is armored with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:59 IST
Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and is ready to ship.

The phone is priced at Rs 24,990, same as Vivo V20, for the only 8GB+128GB storage model and is available in two color options- Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Except for the chipset, the Vivo V20 2021 specs are identical to the Vivo V20 which was launched back in October 2020. The latter is armored with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Specifications & Features

The Vivo V20 2021 features an Anti-Glare Matte Glass and a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The waterdrop notch houses a 44MP selfie camera that supports 4K video shooting, slo-mo video and Super Night Selfie 2.0 mode.

Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on the Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging that takes the battery level from 0 to 65% in just 30 minutes.

Coming to the camera department, the triple rear camera array includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera supports super night mode, super wide-angle night mode, tripod night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, bokeh portrait, multi-style portrait and more features.

The Vivo V20 2021 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say

The kidnap of 344 schoolboys in northwest Nigeria had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. There was even a video purporting to show some of the boys with members of Boko Haram, the extremists behind the 2014 kidnapping of more th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 32,195 - RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 32,195 to 1,587,115, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinas new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flightA new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reduc...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020