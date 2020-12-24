Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and is ready to ship.

The phone is priced at Rs 24,990, same as Vivo V20, for the only 8GB+128GB storage model and is available in two color options- Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Except for the chipset, the Vivo V20 2021 specs are identical to the Vivo V20 which was launched back in October 2020. The latter is armored with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Specifications & Features

The Vivo V20 2021 features an Anti-Glare Matte Glass and a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The waterdrop notch houses a 44MP selfie camera that supports 4K video shooting, slo-mo video and Super Night Selfie 2.0 mode.

Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on the Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging that takes the battery level from 0 to 65% in just 30 minutes.

Coming to the camera department, the triple rear camera array includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera supports super night mode, super wide-angle night mode, tripod night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, bokeh portrait, multi-style portrait and more features.

The Vivo V20 2021 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.