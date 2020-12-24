SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of the second set of hackers that targeted the company's products.

SolarWinds, which is already dealing with the fallout of a massive hacking campaign that used the U.S. tech company as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, has its software targeted by a second and unrelated group of hackers as well, Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday. The first set of hackers - who are blamed for an expansive digital dragnet that compromised the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and Energy - are believed to be operating on Russia's behalf, U.S. officials and lawmakers have said.

Russia has denied any responsibility for the hack. The identity of the second set of hackers, or the degree to which they may have successfully broken in anywhere, remains unclear.