Left Menu
Development News Edition

After RBI rap, fintech grouping comes out with code of conduct for industry

The RBI circular cited reports that spoke about excessive rates of interest and additional hidden charges demanded from borrowers, adoption of unacceptable and high-handed recovery methods and also misuse of agreements to access data on the mobile phones of the borrowers.In a statement, FACE, which is formed by EarlySalary, KreditBee, Kissht, CashE, and LoanTap, said maintaining an ethical code of conduct with larger accountability and transparency is essential for enabling robust financial inclusion in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:00 IST
After RBI rap, fintech grouping comes out with code of conduct for industry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after RBI rap, a grouping of five fintechs on Thursday came out with a code of ethical conduct for digital lending which will safeguard consumer rights and interests. The FinTech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), which claims to be a non-profit body formed by five fintech companies, said the code is aimed to prevent the rise of unwanted practices that could impact the digital lending ecosystem.

The RBI had on Wednesday cautioned public against dealing with unauthorised mobile apps and financial technology firms (fintechs) and not to fall prey to their ''unscrupulous'' activities. According to reports, at least three borrowers had committed suicide in Telangana allegedly due to harassment from lenders' representatives to ensure that they pay back. The RBI circular cited reports that spoke about excessive rates of interest and additional hidden charges demanded from borrowers, adoption of ''unacceptable and high-handed recovery methods'' and also misuse of agreements to access data on the mobile phones of the borrowers.

In a statement, FACE, which is formed by EarlySalary, KreditBee, Kissht, CashE, and LoanTap, said maintaining an ethical code of conduct with ''larger accountability and transparency is essential for enabling robust financial inclusion in India''. The code speaks on transparency, disclosure of all costs to customers, pricing and cost of credit, fair treatment, collection, fair treatment, data privacy and resolution of grievances.

Under collection practices, it says the members must adhere to a debt collection policy to maintain ''highest level of dignity and trust'' of customers. ''From providing timely and clear information on outstanding dues to providing adequate training for staff and representatives, it should be their top priority to foster confidence and develop a long lasting relationship with the customers,'' it said.

The body said it is committed to working with regulatory bodies in promoting and monitoring the highest standards of fair practices for strengthening the digital credit lending landscape in India..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew lifted in Punjab for Christmas, Shahidi Jor Mel

In light of the upcoming festival of Christmas and to commemorate Shahidi Jor Mel, the night curfew in Punjab has been lifted from tonight till Sunday night. We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas ...

Malaysia reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 24 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,581 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 100,318. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a pres...

Turkey says China's CoronaVac efficacy 91.25%, likely to increase

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Thursday, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce resul...

EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal in new year

The European Parliament said on Thursday it will analyse the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and Britain in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. The two sides reached the deal just seven days be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020