Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

The suspected Russian hackers blamed for breaking into a series of U.S. government agencies and cybersecurity company FireEye also made a failed attempt to hack into cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said in a blog post. CrowdStrike said that it was alerted by Microsoft on Dec. 15 that the hackers had tried to read CrowdStrike's emails using a Microsoft reseller's account "several months ago." CrowdStrike said in its blog post that the attempt failed. Microsoft did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:34 IST
Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

The suspected Russian hackers blamed for breaking into a series of U.S. government agencies and cybersecurity company FireEye also made a failed attempt to hack into cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said in a blog post.

CrowdStrike said that it was alerted by Microsoft on Dec. 15 that the hackers had tried to read CrowdStrike's emails using a Microsoft reseller's account "several months ago." CrowdStrike said in its blog post that the attempt failed.

Microsoft did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday. The National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency did not immediately return messages. The use of a Microsoft reseller to try to break into a top digital defense company raises new questions about how many different venues the hackers have had to infiltrate American networks.

Up until now, the Texas-based SolarWinds Corp was the only publicly confirmed vector for break-ins, although officials have been warning for days that the hackers had also used other unspecified avenues to subvert their targets. Separately, SolarWinds said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the company's products.

The announcement follows a blog post issued by Microsoft on Friday that said that SolarWinds had its software targeted by a second and unrelated group of hackers in addition to the ones linked to Russia. The identity of the second set of hackers, or the degree to which they may have successfully broken in anywhere, remains unclear.

Russia has denied having any role in the hacking.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew lifted in Punjab for Christmas, Shahidi Jor Mel

In light of the upcoming festival of Christmas and to commemorate Shahidi Jor Mel, the night curfew in Punjab has been lifted from tonight till Sunday night. We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas ...

Malaysia reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 24 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,581 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 100,318. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a pres...

Turkey says China's CoronaVac efficacy 91.25%, likely to increase

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Thursday, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce resul...

EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal in new year

The European Parliament said on Thursday it will analyse the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and Britain in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. The two sides reached the deal just seven days be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020