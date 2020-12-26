Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Here's everything we know so far

Samsung is expected to launch its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S21+, in mid-January 2021. The series comprising the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21+ and the top-end Galaxy S21+ Ultra is already up for pre-order in China.

Last week, German website WinFuture revealed the detailed specifications and expected pricing of the Galaxy S21+ Ultra and now it has published all the details about the two other models in the series.

Here's everything about the upcoming Samsung flagships- the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21+

Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21+ are said to feature a completely flat panel with a metal frame. The Galaxy S21+ boasts a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display and the S21+ has a bigger 6.7-inch screen, both with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

The devices are said to support a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1300nits. Additionally, they will come with an IP68 waterproof and dust-proof rating.

Performance

While European models are said to be powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 octa-core chipset, other markets including the U.S. will get the Snapdragon 888 SoC variant. Both versions will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S21+ has a bigger 4,800mAh battery and both carry support for 25W fast-charging.

Camera

Both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21+ house a triple camera array including a 12MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, there is a 10MP snapper on the front.

Price and color variants

The Galaxy S21+ will be offered in Gray, white, pink and purple color options and its 128GB model will likely cost EUR849. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ will be available in Silver, black and purple colors and its 128GB model will cost EUR1,049. The 256GB storage variant of both the phones will be available for an additional EUR50.