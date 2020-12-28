Left Menu
Poco M3 may launch in India on January 13

The Poco M3 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging and runs on MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

28-12-2020
Poco M3, the successor to Poco M2, made its global debut last month and now it seems the India launch of the latest affordable M-series smartphone from the company is drawing closer.

According to a post on the POCO community, the Poco M3 is expected to launch in India on January 13, 2021. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma, better known as @stufflistings, spotted the post and shared a screenshot of the same on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the Indian variant of the device with model number M2010J19CI was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website, suggesting that it will land in the country soon.

Poco M3: Specifications

The Poco M3 boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which is integrated into the power button.

Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor that features Adreno 610 GPU. It is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and a triple camera module on the back comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Mode, Movie frame, Time-lapse, and Color-focus, among other features.

Lastly, the Poco M3 carries a price tag of USD149 (approx. Rs 11,000) for the 4GB+64GB model and USD169 (approx. Rs 12,400) for the 4GB+128GB storage variant. It has Power Black, Cool Blue and Yellow color options.

