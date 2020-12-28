Left Menu
India on top after Australia finish Day 3 on 133/6

The visitors now look to wrap up the proceedings on the fourth day as Australia have a slender lead of two runs with only four wickets in hand.For India, Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to end the day with 134 while Ravindra Jadeja got 225.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:36 IST
India on top after Australia finish Day 3 on 133/6
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@bcci)

India is well within the distance of leveling the four-match Test series after reducing Australia to 133 for 6 at stumps on the third day of the second Test here on Monday. Ajinkya Rahane's 112 and Ravindra Jadeja's 57 took India to a decent first innings score of 326 and a handy 131 run lead. The visitors now look to wrap up the proceedings on the fourth day as Australia has a slender lead of two runs with only four wickets in hand.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to end the day with 1/34 while Ravindra Jadeja got 2/25. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket apiece. The only worry for India is Umesh Yadav's (1/5 in 3.3 overs) calf muscle injury after removing opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery.

Brief Scores: Australia 195 and 33/6 (Matthew Wade 40, Marnus Labuschagne 28, Steve Smith 8, Jasprit Bumrah 1/34, R Jadeja 2/25) India 1t Innings 326.

