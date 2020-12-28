Left Menu
Realme Q2 India launch drawing closer, hints BIS certification

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:25 IST

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:25 IST
The Realme Q2 India launch appears to be drawing closer as the device was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The phone was unveiled in China alongside Realme Q2 Pro and Realme Q2i back in October 2020.

The BIS listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The screenshot shared by him shows a new Realme device with model number 'RMX2117' which is associated with the Realme Q2.

As of now, there is no official word regarding the phone's launch and availability in India. Realme Q2 was launched as Realme 7 5G in Europe last month.

Specifications and features

The Realme Q2 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz ultra-high sampling rate. Under the hood, the device has MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor along with Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Q2 houses a triple rear camera array comprising a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape, Chromo Boost, UIS Video Stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization and support for 4K/30fps video recording. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper with Portrait Mode, Nightscape and support for up to 1080P/30fps video shooting.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options include- 4G LTE; 5G (SA/NSA); WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Realme Q2 runs on realmeUI based on Android 10 and it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

