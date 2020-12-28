Left Menu
NSDC teams up with DigiVidyapeeth to create e-curriculum for skills upgrade

Updated: 28-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:18 IST
The National Skill Development Corporation has joined hands with online education portal DigiVidyapeeth to formulate e-curriculum for skills upgrade for both professionals and students. The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), set up under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has inked a pact with DigiVidyapeeth in this regard. Under the initiative, the MESC will accord recognition to the online courses developed by the education portal keeping with industry needs. “Courses have been developed in the field of digital media marketing and mobile journalism to enhance the skills of professionals, and will train them in line with latest technological advances. Later, new courses will be developed for other sectors too,” MESC CEO Mohit Soni said. Pradeep Khatri, MD, DigiVidyapeeth, said, “The e-platform engaged in providing online professional certificate courses has developed solutions to the new challenges which will be faced by students in the changing post-COVID scenarios. The pact aims to give boost to the Skill India Mission and Digital India Mission launched by the government.'' PTI GJS SRY

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

