Android 11 arrives for Zenfone 6 users in Taiwan

Android 11 arrives for Zenfone 6 users in TaiwanDevdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:01 IST
Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Zenfone 6 users in its home market i.e. Taiwan (via XDA-Developers), the company announced in a post in the ZenTalk forum.
According to the official post, the latest update - arriving with version number 18.0610.2011.107 - upgrades the Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) to Android 11, the latest iteration of the Android operating system.
The update is being rolled out in batches so it will reach a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days. Users are advised to back up their data before upgrading their devices to Android 11.
"Please back up your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased," Asus wrote in the post.
Here's the full changelog (translated):
Changelog
- Upgrade system to Android 11
- Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11
- Remove private listening, ZenUI Help and one-handed mode
- The power expert function is integrated into the battery setting. Remove Avast scan engine
- The desktop removes options such as smart classification, alignment icons, and icon packages. Click on a blank area of the screen to organize application software icons across pages.
- Import the new ZenUI interface design
- Adjust the quick setting panel interface and support media control. Remove the multi-window entrance, and add adjacent sharing options (need to manually add)
- The "Wi-Fi automatic download and installation" setting of the system update is turned on by default
- Third-party desktop supports the use of full-screen gestures
- READ MORE ON:
- Zenfone 6
- Asus
- Android 11