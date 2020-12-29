Android 11 arrives for Zenfone 6 users in Taiwan

Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Zenfone 6 users in its home market i.e. Taiwan (via XDA-Developers), the company announced in a post in the ZenTalk forum.

According to the official post, the latest update - arriving with version number 18.0610.2011.107 - upgrades the Zenfone 6 (ZS630KL) to Android 11, the latest iteration of the Android operating system.

The update is being rolled out in batches so it will reach a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days. Users are advised to back up their data before upgrading their devices to Android 11.

"Please back up your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased," Asus wrote in the post.

Here's the full changelog (translated):

Changelog