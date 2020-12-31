Left Menu
Jio makes all domestic off-net voice calls free as IUC regime ends

The company noted that on-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network and now it is delivering on its promise of reverting off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:42 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited on Thursday announced that it will be making all domestic off-net voice calls absolutely free, as the Bill and Keep regime is being implemented from January 1, 2021 and interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls are ending for all domestic voice calls.

"As per directions of the Hon'ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( "TRAI" ), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. Honoring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021," the company said in a release.

Last year, in September, TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1st January 2020, due to which Jio started charging its customers for off-net voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. And now that the IUC are being abolished, all calls from Jio, to any network, anywhere in India will be free.

"Jio is committed to lay the foundation of a DIGITAL SOCIETY - a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service, at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms," Jio said.

