Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February

Sony Corp said on Friday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in coming weeks as it tries to capitalise on the pandemic-driven boom in gaming. Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version, while Sony launched its PS5 in core markets two days later.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:24 IST
Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sony Corp said on Friday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in coming weeks as it tries to capitalise on the pandemic-driven boom in gaming. "We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on 2nd of February 2021," the Japanese firm tweeted from its PlayStation India Twitter handle.

Preorders for PS5 will begin on Jan 12 and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, the tech firm said. Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version, while Sony launched its PS5 in core markets two days later.

Also Read: Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Dec sales up 20 pc to 1.6 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki, the countrys largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.6 lakh units in December, marking a growth of over 20 per cent from 1.33 lakh units in the same month of last year. At the same time, export sales rose ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm. NATION DEL18 PM PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology C...

Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout. The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandur...

Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021