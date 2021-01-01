Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store

Tencent sells some of the top-ranked online games worldwide while Huawei has a 41.4% share of the China mobile phone market and 14.9% of the global market, data from market researchers IDC and Canalys shows. The games were reinstated on the app store after further negotiations, Tencent said, adding that "both sides will continue to work together to bring better experiences and services to consumers".

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:10 IST
Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tencent's online games were removed and then reinstated on Huawei's app store on Friday in a dispute over revenue sharing by the Chinese companies.

Huawei was insisting on a 50% cut of Tencent's game sales on the app store and the Tencent games were removed because the companies had been unable to agree a deal, a Tencent source said. Tencent sells some of the top-ranked online games worldwide while Huawei has a 41.4% share of the China mobile phone market and 14.9% of the global market, data from market researchers IDC and Canalys shows.

The games were reinstated on the app store after further negotiations, Tencent said, adding that "both sides will continue to work together to bring better experiences and services to consumers". Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A number of game developers have opposed Huawei's revenue demands, including Shanghai-based Mihoyo, which last year decided not to place its hit game "Genshin Impact" on Huawei's app store because of the sales commission structure.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

22 members of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

A post-funeral gathering has turned out to be a virtual super spreader in Telangana with 22 members of an extended family testing positive for COVID-19. As many as 38 people who stayed back for the post-death ceremonies of an elder member o...

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, AQI in 'severe' category

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated on the New Years Day on Friday with the AQI in the severe category. According to the Central Pollution Control Boards CPCB mobile application SAMEER, Delhis air quality index or AQI was r...

UK court orders debiting Rs 450 cr from accounts of Pak High Comm over non-payment of penalty by NAB

A British high court has ordered debiting Rs 450 crore from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission in London over non-payment of a penalty by the National Accountability Bureau NAB to the foreign asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, ac...

Three killed in accident on national highway in MP's Shahdol

Three persons, including a man being rushed to a hospital, were killed when an ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, police said on Friday. The accident took place at Lalpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021