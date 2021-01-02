Left Menu
Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

The latest update comes via OTA (over-the-air) and bumps up the Android security patch level of the Redmi 7 to December 2020. According to the official changelog, it increases system security as well.

Updated: 02-01-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 07:16 IST
Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Redmi 7 users in India. The update, likely the last major update for the device, comes with version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFLINXM and weighs 1.8 GB in size.

Changelog

System

  • New stable MIUI based on Android 10
  • Updated Android Security Patch to December 2020
  • Increased system security

Redmi 7 was launched in India in April 2019 with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and P2i splash-resistant coating. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi 7 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel snapper with AI portrait mode and AI Beautify 4.0.

Lastly, the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a Micro-USB charging port. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

