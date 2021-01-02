Left Menu
Xiaomi Mi 10i Pacific Sunrise color variant teased ahead of official launch

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10i's landing page on Amazon has already confirmed the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, the same processor powering the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China. The processor is expected to be accompanied by 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

Image Credit: Twitter (@manukumarjain)

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China late last month, on January 5 in India. With just 3 days remaining for the official launch, the company has started teasing the Pacific Sunrise color variant of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Vice President and MD Manu Kumar Jain has posted several images of the Mi 10i in the Pacific Sunrise color. The images reveal only the back panel of the handset in a dual-tone matte finish.

The back of the phone features a quad-camera setup with the text "108MP AI Camera" and "Built for 5G" written on it. Further, the Mi branding can be seen on the bottom.

The Mi 10i is expected to feature a 6.67 FHD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The quad-camera array at the back will incorporate a 108-megapixel main sensor which has also been confirmed by the company in official teasers. The primary sensor will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will likely be equipped with a 4,820mAh battery with USB Type-C 33W fast-charging.

