Moto G Stylus 2021 design revealed in leaked renders

Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto G Stylus 2021, the successor to the Moto G Stylus which was launched back in April 2020. The phone has leaked several times in the past, but the fresh leak that comes from a reliable tipster reveals the full design and more details about the upcoming Motorola phone.

According to the leaked renders - courtesy of noted smartphone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks - the Moto G Stylus 2021 features a flat display with a left-aligned single punch-hole and the back of the phone has a quad-camera array and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo.

The phone will arrive with a stylus that slips in its holder located on the bottom of the phone, next to the speaker grille and to the right side of the USB-C port.

The latest leak suggests that the Moto G Stylus 2021 sports a 6.8-inch display and the quad rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth lens and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera.

In December 2020, the Moto G Stylus 2021 was reportedly listed on Amazon with official-looking images and key specifications. The Amazon listing revealed that the phone will have a vertical rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, unlike today's leak that suggests a large camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.