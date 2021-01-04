Realme V15 complete design revealed ahead of Jan 7 launch

Realme will be launching a new 5G smartphone, the Realme Koi or Realme V15, on January 7 in China. The official teaser posters along with online retailer listing have revealed the complete design of the upcoming smartphone.

As seen in the images, the Realme V15 features a left-aligned single punch hole for the selfie snapper. The back of the phone sports a vertically-aligned 64-megapixel triple camera array along with an LED flash. In addition to the Realme branding, the rear panel features the company's "Dare to leap" tagline in bold letters, similar to the Realme X7 Pro.

The Realme V15 is tipped to come with an AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, the same 5G chipset powering the Realme X7 and Realme 7 5G. The upcoming device is said to support 50W fast charging.

REALME V15 Front look. Realme V15 feature AMOLED Display and in-display Fingerprint scanner. pic.twitter.com/SglD8ToxXm — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 4, 2021

The Realme V15 is said to be an upgraded version of the Realme V5 5G that features a 90Hz FHD+ display, Dimesnsity 720 chipset, 48MP triple camera system and 30W fast-charging.