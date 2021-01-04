Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme V15 complete design revealed ahead of Jan 7 launch

The Realme V15 is tipped to come with an AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, the same 5G chipset powering the Realme X7 and Realme 7 5G. The upcoming device is said to support 50W fast charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:25 IST
Realme V15 complete design revealed ahead of Jan 7 launch

Realme will be launching a new 5G smartphone, the Realme Koi or Realme V15, on January 7 in China. The official teaser posters along with online retailer listing have revealed the complete design of the upcoming smartphone.

As seen in the images, the Realme V15 features a left-aligned single punch hole for the selfie snapper. The back of the phone sports a vertically-aligned 64-megapixel triple camera array along with an LED flash. In addition to the Realme branding, the rear panel features the company's "Dare to leap" tagline in bold letters, similar to the Realme X7 Pro.

The Realme V15 is tipped to come with an AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, the same 5G chipset powering the Realme X7 and Realme 7 5G. The upcoming device is said to support 50W fast charging.

The Realme V15 is said to be an upgraded version of the Realme V5 5G that features a 90Hz FHD+ display, Dimesnsity 720 chipset, 48MP triple camera system and 30W fast-charging.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand eye big lead against Pakistan after Williamson ton

New Zealands Kane Williamson proved why he is currently the top-ranked test batsman with a brilliant 112 not out to keep his country on course for a handy first-innings lead against Pakistan in the second and final test in Christchurch on M...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021