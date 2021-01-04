Samsung's upcoming M-series smartphone in India to be priced under Rs 10,000

Left Menu
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone in India on January 7, the company announced on Monday. Dubbed Galaxy M02s, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country.

A dedicated microsite for the Galaxy M02s has already gone live on Samsung's official India website, revealing key details about the upcoming budget smartphone. The device will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a vertical triple camera setup at the back.

The microsite shows that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, with the latest leaks suggesting that the Galaxy M02s will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Further, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M02s will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that could support 15W fast-charging.

Previous leaks have suggested that the triple rear camera setup will include a 13MP main shooter, assisted by a pair of 2MP lenses. For selfies, it could have a 5MP snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Galaxy M02s is also listed on Amazon which means it will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site, in addition to Samsung's online store.

