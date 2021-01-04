Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021 in all new online format - Swifter, Sharper, Smarter

Left Menu
- Registrations begin online from Jan 2 to Feb 2, 2021 - Open for individual participation only - 2 Online Prelims, 24 Cluster finals, 4 Zonal-finals and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, Indias largest and most awaited business quiz for campuses, is back for a power packed 17th edition.

- Registrations begin online from Jan 2 to Feb 2, 2021 - Open for individual participation only - 2 Online Prelims, 24 Cluster finals, 4 Zonal-finals and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, India's largest and most awaited business quiz for campuses, is back for a power packed 17th edition. The registration for the exciting new virtual format of the quiz will be open from January 2 to February 2, 2021. This quiz is conducted by the Tata Group every year, in order to provide a platform for college students across the country to showcase their knowledge. Embracing the need of the hour, due to the ongoing pandemic, Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2020 was conducted in a completely online format. The Campus edition too follows the same format and invites participation from individual students and not teams to facilitate ease of participation in the online version.

For the online version of the Campus Quiz, the country has been divided into 24 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 24 online cluster finals. These 24 clusters are further grouped into four zones- south, east, west and north and each zone will comprise of 6 clusters. The Winner from each of the cluster finals will then qualify for the Zonal Finals. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs. 35,000 /-* and Rs. 18,000/-* respectively. Winners at the four Zonal Finals will directly qualify for the National Finals. The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will then qualify for the National finals. In all, 6 Finalists will compete at the National Finals and the top scorer will be crowned as the National Champion who will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

Commenting on the quiz, Mr. Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services said, ''The Tata Crucible Campus Quiz is a celebration of knowledge, providing students a platform to display their quizzing prowess. With introduction of an all new online format, the quiz enhances its accessibility by bringing opportunities to enthusiastic students, located at even the remotest part of the country. We are confident that this challenging online format will be an exciting platform for the inquisitive college students as they prepare themselves for an exciting future ahead in today's digital era.'' Noted Quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', who has been conducting the quiz right from its genesis will continue to be the Quizmaster for this edition too. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CliQ.

Register now for Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021 and become a part of India's biggest campus quizzing battle. To register and to know more about rules, eligibility and other updates, please visit: www.tatacrucible.com. *Subject to tax deduction applicable at source About Tata Crucible Campus Quiz: 'Tata Crucible - The Campus Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country's largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event.

