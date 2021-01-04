Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021

Left Menu
Samsung has finally confirmed on Monday about its highly anticipated 'Galaxy Unpacked' event, meaning that the tech-giant is all geared up to announce its next Galaxy flagship phone on January 14.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:21 IST
A glimpse from the teaser video of Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has finally confirmed on Monday about its highly anticipated 'Galaxy Unpacked' event, meaning that the tech-giant is all geared up to announce its next Galaxy flagship phone on January 14. According to Tech Crunch, the South Korean multinational is sending out press invites for the unpack event, which will be live-streamed for everyone on Samsung.com. The event titled, 'Welcome to the Everyday Epic' will largely focus on the Galaxy S-21 lineup and will be held in a virtual manner, which has been a norm since last year for all tech companies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung wrote, "Over the past year, mobile technology has taken centre stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home." The company further added, "The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience."

Though the event will mostly focus on the Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung is usually known to keep surprises up their sleeves. As per Tech crunch, the company might also launch their Apple Airpod Pro's competitor the Galaxy Buds pro, with a speculated price of $199. Samsung has had a solid track record with their earbuds, with the people loving their previously released Galaxy Buds plus. Samsung along with the invites also uploaded a teaser video that shows a blurry camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. (ANI)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

