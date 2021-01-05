Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

Google has started rolling out the January 2021 security update for all supported Pixel phones running Android 11. The latest security update brings several fixes and improvements across many areas including display, sensors and telephony, to name a few.

The devices include the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. Notably, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are not receiving the January 2021 security patch.

Globally, the January update is arriving with the following build numbers:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ1A.210105.003

Pixel 3a (XL): RQ1A.210105.002

Pixel 4 (XL): RQ1A.210105.003

Pixel 4a: RQ1A.210105.002

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ1A.210105.003

Pixel 5: RQ1A.210105.003

For Verizon users, the update is arriving with:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ1D.210105.003

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ1D.210105.003

Pixel 5: RQ1D.210105.003

As for the update, it brings several fixes including for the issues preventing calls on certain MVNO networks and that causing intermittent restarts in several apps, among others. The update also brings improvements for auto-rotation and auto-brightness response.

Here's the complete list of notable fixes the January update brings to the Pixel devices:

The over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once it becomes available.