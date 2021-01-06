Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

The security company FireEye, which was itself breached, discovered the new round of attacks, many of which were traced to a tainted software update from SolarWinds, which makes widely used network-management programs. It remains unknown how the hackers got deep inside SolarWinds' production system as long as a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 03:35 IST
U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

The office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was "likely" behind a string of hacks identified last month that gained access to several federal agencies. The office, along with the FBI, the National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency inside the Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, said the hackers' goal appeared to be collecting intelligence, rather than any destructive acts. They said they had so far identified "fewer than 10" agencies that were hacked.

The agencies said that the actor, "likely Russian in origin, was responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks." The investigation is continuing, they said, and could turn up additional government victims. It was the first formal statement of attribution by the Trump administration.

Elected officials briefed on the inquiry had previously said Russia was behind the hacking spree, but President Donald Trump said it could have been China. Russian officials have denied involvement and did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday.

The penetration of departments including Defense, State, Homeland Security, Treasury, and Commerce is already considered the worst known cyber-compromise at least since electronic dossiers on most Americans with security clearances were taken from the Office of Personnel Management five years ago. The security company FireEye, which was itself breached, discovered the new round of attacks, many of which were traced to a tainted software update from SolarWinds, which makes widely used network-management programs.

It remains unknown how the hackers got deep inside SolarWinds' production system as long as a year ago. Once there, they were able to slip "back doors" into two digitally signed updates of the company's flagship Orion software. As many as 18,000 customers downloaded those updates, which sent signals back to the hackers. At a small number of high-value targets, the group then manipulated access to cloud services in order to read emails or other content and potentially installed other back doors, making clean-up after discovery a daunting task.

A few major technology companies have said they had at least downloaded the bad code from SolarWinds, and Microsoft said Dec. 31 that the penetration had gone well beyond that, allowing the intruders to view its prized source code, where they might have looked for security flaws. The attackers also hacked sellers of Microsoft services, which often maintain access to customers, to go after email at non-SolarWinds customers, according to security company CrowdStrike and Microsoft employees.

Microsoft and federal investigators have not said how many resellers were hacked or how many customers were impacted.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake

Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha Cou...

N Korea's Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened its first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals, state media reported Wednesday. The Korean Central News Agency repor...

Georgia deciding US Senate control in election's final day

Georgians cast their ballots Tuesday in two critical races that will determine control of the US Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda. Two months after Election Day 2020, the voting will also impact...

NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange could do a second U-turn in the flip-flop saga that saw them decide to delist three Chinese telecom giants, the latest twist amid confusion about rules set by the Trump administration and a backdrop of tension wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021