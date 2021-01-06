Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to add App Store privacy labels to its iOS apps as soon as this week

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 07:06 IST
Google to add App Store privacy labels to its iOS apps as soon as this week

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it will add App Store privacy labels to applications using the iOS operating system from Apple Inc as soon as this week or by next week.

The new policy requires developers to disclose how data is collected from App Store users and used to track them, a Google spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report from TechCrunch.

Last month, Apple began the rollout of new labels about the privacy practices of apps for users to see before they are downloaded from its App Store.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders ban on transactions with eight more Chinese apps

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay to protect Americas national security, citing the steps taken by India to ban more than 200 Chinese connected ...

U.S. judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge

A federal judge in Alaska on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administrations planned auction of oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge could proceed as planned on Wednesday.The order by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason co...

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer of criminal charges in the shooting a Black man from behind in the presence of his young children, leaving him paralyzed and triggering deadly protests that inflamed U.S. racia...

QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the citys national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the democratic opposition under the new law. The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021