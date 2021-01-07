Intel introduces RealSense ID on-device solution for facial authentication

Intel has announced RealSense ID, an on-device solution that combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network to deliver a secure and highly accurate facial authentication that users can trust.

"As traditional authentication methods leave users vulnerable to ID theft and security breaches, companies and individuals are turning to facial authentication technology to ensure the highest levels of security and privacy are met. In industries such as finance, healthcare and smart access control, companies need technology they can trust," Intel said.

The Intel RealSense ID combines active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip and an embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely. Additionally, the on-device solution adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses.

Image: Intel RealSense ID / Credit: Intel

Purpose-built for user protection, the Intel RealSense ID features a built-in anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks, and provides a one-in-1-million false acceptance rate. The solution processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data and gets activated only through user awareness, meaning it will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user.

Intel RealSense ID works with smart locks, access control, point-of-sale, ATMs, kiosks and other smart devices.