Nokia, Tideworks ink deal to deploy DAC platform at Port of Seattle

Based on proven 4G/LTE and 5G, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that will deliver major increases in efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance by reducing the complexity of port flow. The platform offers reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services and a catalog of applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:59 IST
Nokia, Tideworks ink deal to deploy DAC platform at Port of Seattle
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with Tideworks Technology, a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for the growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide, to deploy its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5 which is undergoing a major modernization project to handle ultra-large container ships.

Based on proven 4G/LTE and 5G, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that will deliver major increases in efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance by reducing the complexity of port flow. The platform offers reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services and a catalog of applications.

Nokia DAC incorporates ruggedized tablets and smartphones for terminal-wide, mobile voice communications and yard inventory applications and is capable of delivering seamless connectivity indoors and out across Terminal 5 operations, cranes, trucks and lifts to enhance communication between logistics parties.

The agreement follows a successful Nokia DAC proof-of-concept trial at SSA Terminal's (SSAT) Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT). The Nokia private network will be deployed over Band 53 (Globalstar-licensed) and Band 48 (CBRS) to enable seamless switching between bands and cells, while also providing multiple layers of redundancy.

Commenting on this development, Matt Young, Vice President of U.S. Enterprise Sales, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said, "Delivering new standards in network performance, Nokia DAC enables fast, resilient, cable-free operational connectivity. It also incorporates voice services and an edge computing platform that can handle terminal operating system data and industry-specific applications."

