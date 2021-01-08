Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV

The new standard range Model Y is priced at $41,990, only $4,000 more than the entry level Model 3, according to the company's website.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:27 IST
Tesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV

Tesla Inc launched a cheaper variant of the Model Y, bringing its sports utility vehicle's price closer to that of its Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker's least expensive car. The new standard range Model Y is priced at $41,990, only $4,000 more than the entry level Model 3, according to the company's website. (www.tesla.com/modely)

Shares of the carmaker, which have surged more than 700% in 2020, were up nearly 5% at $853.89 in trading before the bell on Friday. Tesla's stratospheric rally has helped Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk surpass Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Shares in the company jumped nearly 8% to end Thursday's session at $816.04, putting its market capitalization at $774 billion and making it Wall Street's fifth-most-valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc. Tesla's new Model Y variants come days after the carmaker beat Wall Street targets for 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year target of half a million deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM lays foundation for rebuilding 9 temples; TDP dubs it as diversionary tactic

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for there-construction of nine temples that were removed during theprevious TDP regime for road widening works in Vijayawada.The government took up this ...

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6 on Friday, pushing the electric-car makers market capitalization to more than 800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.Teslas stratospheric rally has helped...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in a labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employment repor...

RBI to resume normal liquidity management operations in phased manner

The RBI on Friday said it has decided to restore normal liquidity management operations in a phased manner and will conduct variable rate reverse repo auction of Rs 2 lakh crore on January 15. In February last year, RBI had announced a revi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021