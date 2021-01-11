Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro new variant with OLED display announced

Left Menu
Under the hood, the Intel Evo-certified Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED features up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. The processor is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has announced a new OLED display variant of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop that initially arrived with an IPS LCD. The new version was unveiled at the virtual CES 2021 and is the first laptop from the Lenovo Yoga lineup to offer an immersive OLED display technology upgrade.

The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro features a 14-inch display with an up to 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has 100 percent DCI-P3 and 125 percent sRGB color gamut and supports Dolby Vision for ultimate picture quality.

According to the company, in the OLED display, Chrominance attributes (chroma) are amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount provided over LCD along with an amplified contrast ratio for 667 times more definition over LCD. Further, the OLED display offers reduced blue light emissions by up to 70 percent over an LCD display.

Under the hood, the Intel Evo-certified Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED features up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. The processor is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

As for connectivity, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4ports, 1 x USB-A and an audio combo jack. The laptop is backed by a 61WHr battery that delivers 18 hours of battery life.

Other features include- Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos and an IR Camera (dual mics). As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the pricing and availability of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED.

However, the company has confirmed that the laptop will be available in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions.

