Black Shark 4 teased to come with 120W fast-charging

The Black Shark 4, the successor to the Black Shark 3, will be coming with a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, the company has confirmed in an official teaser.

According to the teaser poster released by Black Shark (via tipster Mukul Sharma), the 120W fast charging technology can charge the smartphone's 4500mAh battery in less than 15 minutes.

As for its predecessor i.e. the Black Shark 3, the gaming-focused phone features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The Black Shark 3 is backed by a 4720mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging. The phone supports WiFi 6, 5G SA+NSA, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

On the camera front, the phone has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP main snapper, a 13MP secondary shooter and a 5MP tertiary shooter. For selfies, there is a 20MP camera with AI beauty mode.

There is also a Pro variant that boasts a bigger 7.1 inch AMOLED display and is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery.