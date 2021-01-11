Tele2 taps Nokia to deploy Standalone 5G Core and Voice over 5G

Left Menu
The new core infrastructure will support and improve both 4G and 5G connectivity, resulting in higher speeds and lower latencies for consumers and businesses in Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Nokia will also deploy its Cloud Packet Core products to support both 4G and 5G core network functions and enhance network scale, performance and reliability.

11-01-2021
Representative image

Nokia said Monday it has been selected by European telecom operator Tele2 to deploy Standalone (SA) 5G Core and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) and enhance its cloud infrastructure.

Nokia's 5G core offers near zero-touch automation capabilities that drive greater scale and reliability, allowing Tele2 to cost-effectively lay the foundation for 5G and enable faster time to market with new services. The open architecture also provides the flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs at a time of growing network complexity.

The partnership will see the deployment of new Subscriber Data Management software to streamline Tele2's network operations and delivery of Voice over 5G (Vo5G) services to support connectivity and reduce operating expenses for both 5G and 4G.

Furthermore, Nokia will deploy cloud and network management products from its CloudBand, Network Services Platform (NSP) and NetAct product portfolios to further secure, automate and scale network management operations. Nokia's NetGuard Security products will also be deployed to help Tele2 further improve the security of this digitalized network infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Thomas Helbo, CTO, Tele2, said, "We looked for a knowledgeable partner to successfully and efficiently handle the rollout of our 5G core in a reliable way, and we found just that in Nokia. With Nokia handling the integration and their ability to leverage years of experience, our team is able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers, while running a smart and reliable network."

The deployment of Tele2's new 5G core is expected to start in 2021.

