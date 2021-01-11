Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection

Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collectionReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:08 IST
The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.
In a written statement, the Competition Board said it ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)