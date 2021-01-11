Left Menu
Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.

In a written statement, the Competition Board said it ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete.

