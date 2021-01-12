Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last weeks deadly siege at the US Capitol.An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Bidens January 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.Investigators believe some of the people are members of some extremist groups, the officials said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:30 IST
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the US Capitol.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden's January 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

Investigators believe some of the people are members of some extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

''Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,'' the bulletin said, according to one official.

The officials were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The FBI issued at least one other bulletin -- they go out to law enforcement nationwide on the topic -- before the riots last week. On December 29, it warned of the potential for armed demonstrators targeting legislatures, the second official said.

Army General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters Monday that the Guard is also looking at any issues across the country.

''We're keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that were monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested.'' The riots followed weeks of online calls for violence in Washington in the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency.

A tweet in which Trump promised that last Wednesday's event ''will be wild'' fuelled a ''month-long frenzy of incitements, strategizing, and embrace of violence against lawmakers'', according to a research group that tracks online extremism activity.

In a report issued Saturday, the SITE Intelligence Group also warns that the Capitol attack has emboldened Trump-supporting extremists.

''No matter how all this plays out, its only the beginning,'' posted a user on TheDonald message board, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -official

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, becoming the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last weeks deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, a senior administrati...

Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool highlights FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday, with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.The two sides, who are both top o...

CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pa...

Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will close its three plants in Brazil this year and take pretax charges of about 4.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the companys under use of its manufacturing capacity. Production will cease imme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021