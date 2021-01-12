Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber expands "green trip" option to over 1,400 cities in North America

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it was expanding its electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid ride option to over 1,400 new cities in North America. This option is currently only available at Los Angeles, although Uber plans on expanding it nationwide in 2021, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:27 IST
Uber expands "green trip" option to over 1,400 cities in North America

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it was expanding its electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid ride option to over 1,400 new cities in North America. Riders in cities such as Washington D.C., Austin, Calgary, Houston, Miami, New York City, Tucson, Winnipeg can now opt for the "green trip" option, which includes lower-emission rides, the company said https://www.uber.com/newsroom/uber-green-expansion in a blog post.

The company also said drivers can now rent a zero-emission vehicle through rental car service provider Avis. This option is currently only available at Los Angeles, although Uber plans on expanding it nationwide in 2021, it said. Uber in September said https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-uber-electric-vehicles/uber-promises-100-electric-vehicles-by-2040-commits-800-mln-to-help-drivers-switch-idUKKBN25Z2HS?edition-redirect=in every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by 2040, and vowed to contribute $800 million through 2025 to help drivers switch to battery-powered vehicles, including discounts for vehicles bought or leased from partner automakers.

The company's plan follows years of criticism by environmental groups and city officials over the pollution and congestion caused by current cars that burn a lot of fossil fuels and calls for fleet electrification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC order on farm laws moral defeat for BJP-led Centre: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Tuesday said the Supreme Court order staying the implementation of three new farm laws till further orders was a resounding moral defeat for the BJP-led government at the Centre.The SAD held its core committee...

Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"

President Donald Trump, a Republican under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol last week, said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.I wa...

Gujarat has received 2.76 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: Govt

The Gujarat government onTuesday received 2.76 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine fromthe Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, which hasstarted dispatching the vaccine to various cities for theJanuary 16 nationwide rollout of the inoculat...

Drugs case:Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of thefamous Muchhad Paanwala shop in Mumbai, in connection with adrugs case, an NCB official said.The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in southMumbai, is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021