LG's 2021 UltraGear monitors facilitate fluid gameplay with up to 165Hz display

At the virtual CES 2021, LG unveiled its newest lineup of Ultra monitors -UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine - designed for both home and office use and to deliver superior productivity.

Starting with the 2021 LG UltraGear gaming monitors, all the three models in the series -27GP950 (27-inch), 32GP850 (32-inch) and 34GP950G (34-inch)- feature Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) displays with high screen resolutions and a wide color gamut of 98 percent (DCI-P3).

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor supports a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images. Users can enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of game consoles.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor boasts Quad High Definition (QHD) Nano IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz) and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. The third model sports a 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz) and features NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE, the highest tier of G-SYNC performance officially certified by NVIDIA, and DP Adaptive-Sync.

As for the LG UltraWide monitor, the 2021 model - 40WP95C - has a 40-inch curved Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 135 percent of the sRGB color space and supports HDR10. For connectivity, it has multiple options including Thunderbolt 4 that simultaneously provides fast data transfer and power delivery via a single cable.

Lastly, LG's UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) is a 4K monitor that delivers outstanding HDR and SDR picture quality with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. It covers 99 percent (typical) of both the DCI-P3 and the Adobe RGB color space.

The UltraFine Display OLED Pro monitor features a plethora of ports including 1 x USB Type-C with 90W charging, 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI and 3 x USB ports.